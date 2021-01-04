Oxycodone found in Huntingdon Co. traffic stop

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidance aimed at improving care for women and newborns affected by the mothers’ opioid use. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arraigned on Monday in relation to a vehicle search from Dec. 5, where police found dozens of prescription pills and a firearm.

Isaiah Knight, 24, of Lackawanna County, allegedly had 180 30 mg pills of Oxycodone in his glove box.

Police ran Knight’s vehicle registration as he was traveling through Huntingdon County and saw he had two active arrest warrants for possession. Police conducted a search on his vehicle and found a black revolver and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be prescription pills, according to the report.

The revolver was loaded and Knight did not have a concealed carry permit, according to police.

In total, the Oxycodone had a value of $5,500.

Knight has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.

THE LATEST