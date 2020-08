STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Overnight work is scheduled on the Interstate 99 project on Aug. 18 and 19, according to PennDOT.

The left lane on I-99 southbound between the I-80 eastbound offramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap exit will remain closed. The overnight work will complete excavation for new pavement transition areas.

The new transition areas will be paved next Wednesday and Thursday during daylight hours.