Overnight road work to begin on I-99, Centre Co.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update to the Interstate 99 improvement project in Spring Township.

Beginning Monday, June 21, overnight work on the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange and the on-ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte will start. Work will continue through the afternoon of Thursday, June 24.

Overnight work is expected to be complete by June 24, however, the northbound passing lane will remain closed until mid-July.