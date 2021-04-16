Overnight road work to begin in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday announced Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin night work on a portion of a nine-mile resurfacing project of various locations between Canoe Creek and Duncansville in Allegheny, Blair and Frankstown townships and Duncansville and Hollidaysburg Boroughs.

Beginning Monday, April 19, the contractor will begin night work to complete milling and paving between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This work will take place from 6th Street in Duncansville up to and through Hollidaysburg to the intersection of Route 22 and Scotch Valley Road just past The Dream Restaurant. Work will be flag person controlled and is expected to continue until late May.

Work will continue along other sections of the project during daylight hours. Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and sign upgrades.

All work on this $3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021. All work is weather-dependent.