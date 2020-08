CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nighttime paving work will begin on Aug. 25 on Route 56 improvement projects in Johnstown.

The paving will take place from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. until Sept. 1, which is the anticipated date of completion. Single-lane traffic will be controlled under flagging operations.

Delays are expected. Drivers should use caution and take alternate routes if possible.