Overnight forecast Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Showers and storms will clear out overnight leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Fog will be possible in areas that saw rain earlier in the day. It will once again be a warm and humid night with lows in the 60s.

Independence Day will spark more than fireworks. It will be hot and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. You’ll want to stay hydrated with plenty of water and cool with ice cream or other cool treats. Also pack the shades and sunblock if you will be out for an extended period. The heat and humidity will also help fuel thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Be prepared if you get caught in a passing storm and make sure you have a backup plan for any activities. Showers and storms will clear out overnight therefore, firework shows should continue as planned.

The summertime heat will last through the weekend but that just means it’s the perfect time to hit the pool. Highs will sit in the 80s Friday and humidity levels will be oppressive. A mix of sun and clouds will kick off the day and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon. Some may be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

The region will hang on to some activity through Saturday and Sunday but that doesn’t mean it will be a washout. Of the two days, Saturday looks to be slightly more active with an afternoon scattered shower or storm. A stray thunderstorm may pop up Sunday otherwise, it looks to be the drier day of the weekend.

By the start of next week conditions will be a little closer to average with highs around the low 80s. Monday will also be less active as partly sunny skies look to kick off the new work week. The sunshine and dry weather will last through the middle of the week.