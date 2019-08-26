Overnight forecast Sunday, August 25, 2019

You’ll want to make sure you keep a few blankets and covers close by because it will be another cool night. Lows will once again dip into the 50s so it will be perfect sleeping weather.

High pressure will continue to keep things cool, comfortable and mainly dry into the new work week. Monday will see highs reaching into the 70s and a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some drizzle or a stray shower may also try to work into a few spots. Tuesday will be a degree, or two warmer and more cloud cover will be seen. Not only will it be dreary under a mostly cloudy sky, light scattered showers will also be seen.

Highs will be around average by the second half of the week. Wednesday will see slightly greater chances for rain. It will be variably cloudy with scattered showers. A rumble of thunder also can’t be ruled out. Fortunately, the region will not have to deal with rain for very long. Conditions will dry up by Thursday and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day.

Similar conditions will last through the weekend. A mix od sun and clouds will be seen once again for Friday. Highs look to reach near 80 degrees and lows will hang around the 60s. The sun will continue to shine across the region Saturday and temperatures will be similar to Friday. By the end of the weekend a few more clouds will build into the area and a shower may also try to popup. and �rY’�