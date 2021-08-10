Over a dozen companies fight fire at Clearfield County mill

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders put out a fire early Tuesday morning at a mill on Evergreen road in Brady Township.

Firefighters were first called around 1:00 a.m., and the flames were under control about an hour later according to emergency dispatchers.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

While details on the damage done were not immediately available, a fire marshal was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ for the latest…