Over $900k in loose change left behind at airports in 2019

(WTAJ) — Over $900k in unclaimed money that passengers left behind at airport security checkpoints has been collected during the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The total amount collected was $926,030, including $18,899 in foreign currency. In the 2018 fiscal year, $960,105 was left behind.

This money comes from loose change and paper currency that passengers remove from their pockets during screenings at TSA checkpoints that were left behind.

Here are the top five airports that acquired the most:

John F. Kennedy International Airport – $98,110 San Francisco International Airport – $52,668.70 Miami International Airport – $47,694.03 McCarran International Airport – $44,401.76 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – $40,218.19

The TSA said that if someone returns to the checkpoint within a short time frame to claim a lost item, it is easily returned to them. If a passenger leaves an item behind and they do not realize it until after they board their flight, they can contact any of the TSA’s lost and found offices.

The TSA recommends that travelers place items from their pockets into their carry-on bags so that they will not accidentally leave them behind.