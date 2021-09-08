Over 9,000 speeding citations given out, six fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend state police reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania State Police have just released their 2021 Labor Day Holliday Crash and Enforcement Data.

The data shows how many crashes total, individuals were involved in a fatal crash, speeding citations and even seatbelt citations.

According to the data, there was a drop in speeding citations this four-day Labor Day weekend, 9,968 speeding citations compared to last year’s 12,556. There was however a rise in seatbelt citations as there were 737 handed out this year compared to 636 last year.

There were six individuals that lost their lives due to crashes that were investigated by state police, with one of the crashes involving alcohol. Last year there were five fatal crashes.

More information on the 2021 Labor Day Holliday Crash and Enforcement Data can be found here. PSP wants to take note that these statistics are only covered by state police and do not include incidents that other agencies responded to.