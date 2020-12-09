Over $650k awarded to justice, victims programs in Cambria Co.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several major state grants have been awarded to fund law enforcement, justice and victims’ services in Cambria County.

The total amount adds up to $656k. State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) marked the announcement as “another major investment in the local community.”

“By funding these programs we’re not only making our communities safer, but we’re helping the unfortunate victims of crime as well,” Burns said.

The awarded grants can be found below:

Cambria County Probation , $162,000 to help fund operations;

, $162,000 to help fund operations; Women’s Help Center , $125,000 to support the Cambria County STOP Project, to investigate domestic violence and support victims;

, $125,000 to support the Cambria County STOP Project, to investigate domestic violence and support victims; Cambria County Child Advocacy Center , $47,000 to support victims of child abuse;

, $47,000 to support victims of child abuse; Victim Services Inc ., $220,000 for programming in Cambria/Somerset counties;

., $220,000 for programming in Cambria/Somerset counties; Cambria County Commissioners , $73,176, to support victims of juvenile offenders;

, $73,176, to support victims of juvenile offenders; Women’s Help Center, $29,553, in additional funding for victims’ rights services.

