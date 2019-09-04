Over 60 cats rescued from troubled rescue organization

Huntingdon County, PA – Rose Cottage Cat Sanctuary Inc. is the animal rescue where more than 60 cats had to be rescued from.

“The living condition and the physical condition that those cats were in is almost more than your heart could take.” (Sandee Warsing/ President of Board of Directors )

Sandee Warsing with the Huntingdon County Humane Society says they were found in extremely unsafe conditions — living in their own fecies, with barely any food and no clean water.

Among the 22 cats inside the house — one was found dead and three were found dead inside a van parked out front with 35 others.

” When we approached, they were putting their little paws out the crack of the window… It was heartbreaking to see them. They knew they needed to get out.” (Sandy Hess/ Board Treasurer)

Even the neighbors say the stinch of the dying animals stretched for blocks and they were concerned enough to call local officials.

The Huntingdon County Humane Society says these calls allowed them to gather their staff and rescue some of these felines before it was too late.

“As an animal lover, as a vetenary technician… Just as a human being, this was just devastating and if you see something, just please report it.” – Sandy Hess/ Board Treasurer