Over 400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at PSU, total exceeds 1,000

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has confirmed 459 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus, bringing the total to 1,145.

One-hundred cases were confirmed in the testing period from Sept. 11-14. Delayed test results from Sept. 4-10 have added 359 positive cases, with a total of 459 new cases as new data comes in.

In total, there are 1,145 cases of COVID-19 at Penn State. The university said that 477 of the total cases are no longer considered active as the students have completed their isolation period.

President Eric Barron said that while he is encouraged that 477 students have completed their isolation period, he would like to see the number of positive cases decline.

“I know this is a difficult time, but it’s imperative that everyone in our community continues to practice the required health and safety precautions, including wearing a mask, socially distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” he said.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 377 total students awaiting results for the test period between Sept. 11-14.