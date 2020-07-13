Over $300,000 awarded to help fight homelessness in Cambria, Somerset County

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced on Monday that the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County has been awarded a $318,678 grant to combat homelessness in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Cambria County will also receive a share of $1.38 million in regional funding awarded to the Blair County Community Action Program, which will distribute funding to nine area counties.
The grant is administered by the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development and is part of a larger award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Frank Burns, D-Cambria
So many of our families and individuals are struggling right now. There are still economic hardships impacting our communities; people are still struggling to stay in their homes. I’ve fought and will continue to fight so as to ensure these dollars come home to put our people first.