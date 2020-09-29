Over 300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at PSU

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — New data released by Penn State’s COVID-19 dashboard confirms an additional 348 positive cases at the University Park campus.

For the testing period of Sept. 25-27, 92 positive cases were confirmed from on-demand testing and four random testing positives were confirmed.



Additional test results from the period of Sept. 18-24 confirm 246 on-demand testing positives and six positive cases from random testing.

According to the dashboard, there are currently 701 active cases at University Park. 1,774 student cases at the University Park campus have been deemed inactive after the students completed their isolation period.

The full breakdown for testing results from the past two weeks can be found below:

Sept. 18-24: 6,690 total tests performed, 689 positive cases, 116 awaiting results

Sept. 25-27: 1,844 total tests performed, 96 positive cases, 533 awaiting results

There are no new employee positives on any Penn State campus, according to the university.

Forty-two new positive results have been confirmed at Penn State Altoona for the testing period between Sept. 18-24. Out of the 42 positives, 35 came from on-demand testing and seven came from random testing.

The university said they established a pop-up on-demand testing center on Sept. 19, 20 and 25 based on the number of positive cases on the Altoona campus. They said the higher number of positive cases on the campus was anticipated as a result of the testing strategy.