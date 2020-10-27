Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported at PSU

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —As of Oct. 27, there are currently 276 active cases at Penn State’s University Park campus, according to data from the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the dashboard, 3,506 cases are considered inactive after the students went through an isolation period.

From the period of Oct. 23-25, 37 positives came from on-demand testing and four positives came from random testing.

Additional results from Oct. 16-22 show 88 positive results from on-demand testing and seven came from random testing.

The total from Oct. 16-22 is now 215 from on-demand and 20 from random testing.

For the testing period of Oct. 23-25, there are still 126 tests awaiting results.

ON-DEMAND TESTING. CREDIT: PENN STATE