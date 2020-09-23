Over 200 new COVID-19 cases at PSU, over 1,000 cases deemed inactive

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a new release of COVID-19 data, Penn State University has confirmed 293 new positive cases.

A majority of the new cases come from delayed test results from Sept. 11-17. From that testing period, 224 positive cases were confirmed. 206 were from on-demand testing and 18 were from random testing,

For the testing period of Sept. 18-20, 68 positive cases came from on-demand testing and one case came from random testing.

The university said that 1,052 cases are no longer considered active, as these students have completed their isolation period. There are currently 613 active cases at University Park.

According to their COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 58 people in quarantine and 111 people in isolation.

“We’re seeing a slight decline in our random testing data and in the number of students in our quarantine and isolation space, however we remain cautious and are continuing to monitor multiple data points,” said Kelly Wolgast, director of the University’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center. “We will be conferring with the Department of Health as they begin community testing later this week and we will continue to share data as we move forward.”