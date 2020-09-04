Over 150 COVID-19 cases reported on PSU campus

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University released its COVID-19 testing results for Aug. 28 – Sept. 3, with 174 positive cases out of 4,157 total tests.

Testing is broken down into two categories: on-demand testing and random screening.

On-demand testing is performed on individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who were identified in contact tracing. Random screening is defined by the dashboard as asymptomatic surveillance testing of 1% of the university’s population of students, faculty and staff.

For on-demand testing, 115 students tested positive and 140 students are currently awaiting results. There were 1,092 on-demand tests conducted in total. 837 cases were negative.

In the random screening, there were 59 positive cases this week out of 3,065 tests performed. 2,613 cases were negative and 393 cases are awaiting results, according to the university COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently 58 students in on-campus isolation and 29 students in on-campus quarantine because they believe they came in contact with someone who has COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

University leaders said they are concerned with the increasing numbers, particularly ahead of Labor Day weekend, along with the implications it may have if the trend in cases continues.

Penn State President Eric Barron said that next week the university will assess data following the holiday weekend and determine whether they need to take mitigation steps at the University Park campus, which could include temporary or sustained remote learning.

“We know the virus is here, and I am of course concerned by the numbers and trends we are seeing,” Barron said. “Our ability to manage transmission and rate of growth of positive cases is critically important.”