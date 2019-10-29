Outpatient center adding more convenience to Cambria County area

Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) – New businesses like the UPMC outpatient center in Ebensburg is just one local business trying to add more convenience to the area.

“When you’re older and retired you want to be close to everything.” – Mary Beth Perana/UPMC patient

Mary Beth Parana says she is happy to have the convenience of doctors nearby. She used to have to go out of town to see them, but now that the Ebensburg UPMC Outpatient Center has been up and running for a year and a half, she’s able to be closer to home.

UPMC’S Patrick Lundquist says that’s exactly what they hoped would happen.

“It helps them whether they needed to go to Pittsburgh for care or down the mountain to Altoona. It just offers them a place to come to that is closer for them and more convenient for the patient. That’s what were really trying to do for our patients.” -Patrick Lundquist/ Director of Imaging Services, UPMC Altoona

UPMC invited the community to tour the center in an open house Monday night. The outpatient center is designed to be a one-stop-shop. Over the course of the last year, they’ve added specialties like concussion treatment that is identical to what they offer in Pittsburgh.

UPMC isn’t the only health care system hoping to draw more people to Ebensburg. Conemaugh broke ground on an outpatient facility last year. That center is expected to open this fall.