Outdoor Movie Nights hosted by Blair Drug and Alcohol Program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug and Alcohol Program is adding another night to their series of free outdoor movie nights!

Hotel Transylvania Three will be added to the showings at Juniata splash spark on Sunday, August 4.

Below is a list of all the dates

MovieLocation Date
Small Foot Lakemont Park July 17
Peter Rabbit Canoe CreekJuly 27
Hotel Transylvania 3Juniata Splash Park August 4
Incredibles 2Bellwood Pool August 7
The Lego Movie: The Second Part Lakemont Park August 14
How to train your Dragon: The Hidden WorldReservoir Park August 17

All movies are free and begin playing at dusk.

Just bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

