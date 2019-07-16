Outdoor Movie Nights hosted by Blair Drug and Alcohol Program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug and Alcohol Program is adding another night to their series of free outdoor movie nights!

Hotel Transylvania Three will be added to the showings at Juniata splash spark on Sunday, August 4.

Below is a list of all the dates

Movie Location Date Small Foot Lakemont Park July 17 Peter Rabbit Canoe Creek July 27 Hotel Transylvania 3 Juniata Splash Park August 4 Incredibles 2 Bellwood Pool August 7 The Lego Movie: The Second Part Lakemont Park August 14 How to train your Dragon: The Hidden World Reservoir Park August 17

All movies are free and begin playing at dusk.

Just bring a lawn chair or a blanket.