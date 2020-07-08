Outdoor family movie nights scheduled for summer in Blair County

FILE – In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, people sit outdoors to watch a movie as part of a program offered by the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Gardens, Fla. Elected officials such as Florida’s governor have argued against reimposing restrictions, saying many of the newly infected are young and otherwise healthy. But younger people, too, face the possibility of severe infection and death. And authorities worry that older, more vulnerable people could be next. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships Prevention will be presenting free outdoor family movie nights at various locations throughout the summer.

The movies will be shown at Lakemont Park, Baker Mansion and Juniata Splash Park. All movies begin at 8:45 p.m. The schedule is below.

July 14 Baker Mansion Aladdin (2019)

July 22 Lakemont Park Frozen 2

August 1 Baker Mansion Frozen 2

August 7 Baker Mansion Abominable

August 15 Juniata Spray Park Little Giants

August 19 Lakemont Park Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

August 26 Lakemont Park Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The BDAP encourages people to bring their own blanket and/or chairs and reminded everyone that this a family-friendly event that is free of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.