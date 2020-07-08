Outdoor family movie nights scheduled for summer in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships Prevention will be presenting free outdoor family movie nights at various locations throughout the summer.
The movies will be shown at Lakemont Park, Baker Mansion and Juniata Splash Park. All movies begin at 8:45 p.m. The schedule is below.
July 14 Baker Mansion Aladdin (2019)
July 22 Lakemont Park Frozen 2
August 1 Baker Mansion Frozen 2
August 7 Baker Mansion Abominable
August 15 Juniata Spray Park Little Giants
August 19 Lakemont Park Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
August 26 Lakemont Park Dora and the Lost City of Gold
The BDAP encourages people to bring their own blanket and/or chairs and reminded everyone that this a family-friendly event that is free of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.