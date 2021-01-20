Outage: Some landlines down in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several counties in Pennsylvania lost phone service through the provider CenturyLink. Bedford County residents were impacted by this outage.

Director of Bedford County Emergency Services David Cubbison said a number of 911 centers were affected. Bedford County residents with CenturyLink landlines were not able to make any calls, with the exception of 911 in some cases. Bedford 911 is still accessible for those with other providers.

According to Cubbison, the outage was caused by a fiber line being cut in Northeastern Maryland, impacting several counties in the commonwealth.

Residents are advised to their cell phones if they are available in case of emergency. Cubbison reminds residents not to call 911 unless it is an emergency.