Out of the Cold wins tree decorating contest

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Out of all the Christmas trees that filled the Enchanted Forest, the community voted Out of the Cold’s as their favorite.

“We were shocked,” said two year volunteer Sandra Shelow.

According to Shelow, from the moment they saw the tree, they knew it was meant just for them.

“We went to go see the tree, and our tree was in the very back, it was kind of skinny and every other tree had a covering of burlap on the bottom, and ours didn’t so we kind of thought we’d run with that direction because it kind of reminded us of our homeless guests that don’t have much,” said Shelow.

While the volunteers could have dressed the tree up with flashy lights and shiny ornaments, board member Christa Gallagher said they decided to go a different route.

“We decided that instead of a beautiful tree we were going to go with a beautiful message instead,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher says that the $1,000 prize donation will go towards helping more people, especially during the cold winter months.

“Everybody preaches stay home, stay home, stay home and our guests don’t have a home to stay at,” said Gallagher.