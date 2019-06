Clearfield County (WTAJ) –Yesterday, police in Clearfield County put an out of state fugitive behind bars.

19 year old Adrian A. Lane is wanted in the state of Virginia for crimes of aggrevated sexual assault against and sodomy of a minor.

The Lawrence Township police assisted the Virginia Beach Fugitive Unit and took Lane into custody.

He is now being held in the Clearfield County jail without bail until he can be transfered back to Virginia.