Park Hills to host “Operation Our Town” golf tournament

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 8th annual “Operation Our Town Golf Tournament” will be held on Sept. 12 at the Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona.

Park Hills Golf Club will be awarding a $5,000 cash prize donation to the winners of the morning and afternoon putting contests.

All funds raised during the event will benefit local drug enforcement and prevention programs.

The tentative schedule is below:

Monday, September 14th:

⦁ 12:00pm – “Tee Off Against Drugs” Student Golf Tournament

⦁ 3:00pm – Mini-Golf Tournament at Lakemont Park

⦁ 5:00pm – US Foods Neighborhood BBQ (All sponsors & golfers welcome)



Tuesday, September 15th:

⦁ 7:00am – Breakfast provided by Sheetz & registration for AM tee time

⦁ 8:00am – AM Shotgun Start

⦁ 11:00am – Lunch provided by Sheetz & registration for PM tee time

⦁ 12:30pm – AM Putting Contest for $5,000!

⦁ 1:00pm – PM Shotgun Start

⦁ 6:00pm – PM Putting Contest for $5,000!

⦁ Dinner following afternoon golf

