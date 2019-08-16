Osceola Mills man charged with concealing over $380,000 in cash during bankruptcy

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Andrew Lee Coleman, 65, of Osceola Mills, was charged in “criminal information” on August 13.

“Criminal Informations” are only allegations, but through the course of investigating, it appears as though Coleman concealed assets and gave false information in bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S Attorney David J. Freed announced that the indictment alleges that Coleman concealed over $380,000 in cash and a 1968 Camaro during a bankruptcy that he filed.

Coleman is being charged with hiding assets in monthly reports and other statements filed,

The allegations also charge Coleman with one count of concealment of bankruptcy assets and 11 counts of making false declarations.

Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.