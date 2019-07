(WTAJ) — The suspect in former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz’s shooting has been arrested on an accomplice to attempted murder charge in the Dominican Republic.

Eddy Feliz Garcia will have a hearing Tuesday night.

Investigators are still looking for another man in connection with the shooting.

The suspect’s mother says she and her son are fans of Ortiz, and she believes he’s innocent.

Meanwhile, Ortiz is back in Boston, recovering in a hospital.