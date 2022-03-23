SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Laurel Arts and Artist Kathy Reed helped members of the community to learn how to create origami cranes all for a good cause.

Laurel Arts Executive Director Jaclyn McCusker wants to share a specific message of solidarity for the people of Ukraine throughout all of Somerset and beyond.

“We also hope to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen and Brother’s Brother Foundation,” McCusker said.

“The Crane focuses on the need for balance and living in harmony with others,” McCusker said.

Artist Kathy Drexel Reed offered her time and talents to the cause and held two workshops on Wednesday to show people how to make origami.

Visitors to the gallery have expressed interest in learning to fold the crane, “Somerset County is no stranger to tragedy, as we are the final resting place of United Airlines Flight 93,” McCusker said.

