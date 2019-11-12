Oreo releases creme-filled eggs, rivaling Easter staple

(WIAT) — Step aside, Cadbury! Oreo has released a creme-filled egg just in time for the holiday season.

The tasty treat is reminiscent of a Cadbury Creme Egg, but rest assured, it is a remarkable deviation from the Easter staple. Wrapped in festive foil, the chocolate eggshell is packed with a crunchy, cookies-and-creme filling.

By now you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on these (presumably) delectable delights. Well, wonder no more! Right now, you can pick up a box of five eggs at Walmart for $3.48, perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself. We won’t judge. Fair warning, the world is filled with Scrooges who will question your life choices.

An oreo creme egg?! pic.twitter.com/iYoc7p60Go — Alastair Brian FFS (@AlastairBrian) October 31, 2019

Have you tried them yet? Did they meet your EGGS-pectations? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting me @NickErebia. Now if you excuse me, I’m going to Walmart.

