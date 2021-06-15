Orders from Altoona Chick-fil-A to support 17th St. crash victims

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chick-fil-A located on Sierra Drive in Altoona, will raise money for the Erikson family whose 17-year-old and two eight-year-old sons were involved in a car accident, June 10.

Wednesday, June 16, any mobile orders placed will go to support the family whose eldest son in the crash is an employee of Chick-fil-A. Any mobile order of $8 or more will be rewarded with a free 30-count nugget certificate sent to the user’s app within 48 hours of purchase.

Chick-fil-A will donate 100% of the mobile order proceeds to the family to help pay for medical bills and vehicle damage.