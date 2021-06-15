Orders from Altoona Chick-fil-A to support 17th St. crash victims

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chick-fil-A located on Sierra Drive in Altoona, will raise money for the Erikson family whose 17-year-old and two eight-year-old sons were involved in a car accident, June 10.
Wednesday, June 16, any mobile orders placed will go to support the family whose eldest son in the crash is an employee of Chick-fil-A. Any mobile order of $8 or more will be rewarded with a free 30-count nugget certificate sent to the user’s app within 48 hours of purchase.
Chick-fil-A will donate 100% of the mobile order proceeds to the family to help pay for medical bills and vehicle damage.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.