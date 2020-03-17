Ordering in is the new dining out

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf’s new mandate to close dine-in restaurants has saddened owners, employees, and regulars at Mama Randazzo’s Pizzeria.

Frequent customer, Christina Fultz says “they’re like a family here to us. It’s going to be like missing our family here for a while.”

Owner of the restaurant, Paul Randazzo says his biggest concern paying his 35 staff members over the next two weeks. He says “all of our servers, bartenders that normally would work six days a week will now have almost zero shifts.”

Kathleen Sheehan is a full-time server at Mama Randazzo’s who says she’s still trying to figure out how she’ll manage being home with her two kids with less than half of her income.

Kathleen plans to “spend wisely and stay at home pretty much is what I can do me and my kids that’s it.”

To keep staff busy and customers happy, the pizzeria will be expanding their delivery area to all of Hollidaysburg and Duncansville.

“were all in this together, so I stress that not only us but call these other businesses and restaurants that do take-out, I know you shouldn’t leave your house but practice social distancing as best you can and go to those restaurants as well cause we’re all going to be hurt,” says paul.

Bill Thompson of ‘Thompson Pharmacy’ attended the Monday night meeting to answer any questions.

The staff discussed preparation plans for the next 14 days.