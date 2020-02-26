Only full Grocery Store in Snow Shoe Destroyed after Fire

On Tuesday, shopper, after shopper, after shopper came to Hall’s Market and Hardware store in Snow Shoe, only to find out it was closed.

An electric box caught fire, early Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the inside and the roof, but it’s not a total loss.

“They’ve been a staple in this community for a long, long time and people are really devastated at this loss,” Krista Tobias, Hall’s Market Shopper, said.

Tobias gets dinner at Hall’s Market every night.

The Hall family has owned the Snow Shoe market since 1917. It’s been at this location on East Sycamore Road since 1991.

Tobias says it’s much more than just a market.

“You pay your utility bills and get your dog license or fishing license and they have all the needs here for the hunters that come into town,” Tobias, said.



“On Tuesdays it’s banana Tuesday, you can get bananas for twenty nine cents, and I always make sure that on Tuesdays I stop and get my bananas for the week,” Danielle Sisler-Walker, Hall’s Market Shopper, said.

Sisler-Walker shops at Hall’s multiple times a week.

Says she this is the only grocery store in town.

“You’re gonna’ have to go to Philipsburg or Bellefonte, which is a round trip, a 60 minute drive and a lot of our people up here, they’re elderly, they don’t have the means and transportation to get to those locations,” Sisler-Walker, said.

“We’ll help them with anything that they need, really, this community, we really come together when things like this happen,” Tobias, said.

The owner’s of Hall’s Market tell WTAJ, Jersey Shore State Bank ATM attached to the outside of the building is open, while the inside part of the bank will reopen Friday.