Online threat to Bedford Elementary School quickly handled, officials report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — School officials reported to parents and the community that they received a tip on the Safe2Say website and quickly acted to make sure there were no threats to any students or faculty.

UPDATE 2/19/20, 12:20 p.m. – A felony 3 terroristic threat charge has been filed against the student from West Allegheny School District.

According to a release from the school district, a parent had submitted a tip to Safe2Say after their 5th grader showed them screenshots of a conversation between a few Bedford Elementary fifth graders and another individual. The screenshots showed the individual describing how he was going to attack the elementary school on Wednesday.

After receiving the tip at 9:30 p.m. administrators were able to determine that the threat came from someone outside of the school district.

They quickly sent out the information they had and were able to have a conference call with Dr. Lippet from West Allegheny School District, where the student in question lived.

By 11:30 p.m., administrators say the student admitted to the threats. Officials and the Findlay Police Department continue to investigate.

There is no established connection between the student in question and the Bedford Area School District.