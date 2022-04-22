CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rollover crash Thursday afternoon had a section of Interstate 99 closed and crews working to pull the driver from their vehicle.
Alpha Fire Company was quick to act when the call came on April 21. Company 5 with an engine and fire police joined Company 15 to handle the wreckage. The SUV was found on its side and the driver was trapped.
Crews had to resort to cutting the roof right from the SUV in order to pull the driver to safety. They were taken to a local hospital for what were called “non-life-threatening” injuries.
I-99 was closed for roughly 45 minutes while crews continued to clear the scene.