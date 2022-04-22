CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rollover crash Thursday afternoon had a section of Interstate 99 closed and crews working to pull the driver from their vehicle.

Alpha Fire Company was quick to act when the call came on April 21. Company 5 with an engine and fire police joined Company 15 to handle the wreckage. The SUV was found on its side and the driver was trapped.

Photo: Alpha Fire Company

Photo: Alpha Fire Company

Photo: Alpha Fire Company

Photo: Alpha Fire Company

Crews had to resort to cutting the roof right from the SUV in order to pull the driver to safety. They were taken to a local hospital for what were called “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

I-99 was closed for roughly 45 minutes while crews continued to clear the scene.