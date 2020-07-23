One person killed, another injured in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed and a second suffered severe injuries Wednesday in a head-on crash in Logan Township, Blair County.

Police say a truck collided with a van on Colonel Drake Highway, which is Route 36, about a half-mile south of Skyline Drive.

One man from Altoona died in the crash.

The driver of the truck suffered severe burns and was flown to Pittsburgh for treatment.

The crash, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., closed Route 36 for about five hours.

Logan Township Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.