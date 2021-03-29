One person injured in late night fire

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after suffering severe burns in an apartment fire.

First responders were called to 121 W. Main street in Stoystown around 11:00 P.M. County dispatch tells us while the flames were confined to one unit, smoke traveled throughout the building.

The injured person was taken to Conemaugh Hospital, and was later transferred to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition at this point is unknown.

A State Police fire marshal is expected on scene later today to investigate.