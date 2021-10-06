One person injured in early morning house fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside a three-unit home on Iolite Avenue.

First responders were initially called around 2:50 A.M., and they arrived to find flames coming from the second floor windows. It took about half an hour for crews to get the situation under control.

Although only one was occupied, the fire damaged all three of the building’s units.

Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler says the blaze was electrical in nature.