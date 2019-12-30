One local organization is helping recycle unwanted Christmas trees

BOSWELL, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One local non-profit is helping people responsibly dispose of their Christmas trees.

Trinity Farms Center for Healing works with anyone in need of healing from addiction or any other type of struggle.

They also have a farm of more than 40 goats that feed on trees dropped off by people around the area.

Committee Chair for the organization, Paula Eppley-Newman says it’s a great way to get rid of your holiday tree.

“It’s a natural dewormer for the goats and as long as they are not heavily ladened with pesticides, we’re able to give them to our goats. It’s a treat for them, it’s like candy, it’s like goat candy. They just love it.”

More information on when you can drop off your tree or how to donate to Trinity Farms can be found on their Facebook page.