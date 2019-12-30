One local dietitian has some tips to get healthy and stick with it

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the new year approaching, many will make their New Years Resolutions and one of the more common ones is losing weight.

According to a report from U.S. News and World Report, 80% of resolutions fail by February.

One dietitian has some tips to get healthy and stick with it.

“I start my patients off by saying very small, very very small obtainable goals. If someone is drinking Pepsi every day and drinks five, we go down to four,” says Kate Seymour, registered dietitian.

She says going cold turkey and stopping eating certain things is where many people fail.

“It’s not sustainable, you may be able to it for a week, but eventually that craving for that Pepsi or whatever your vice is going to come back.”

She advises you to check your portion sizes.

“Keep eating what you’re eating for right now I want you to cut it in half or three fourths, so portion size is a massive thing.”

One of the most important things Seymour says is your mindset.

“Do it because you’re mind is ready not because it’s January 1st, that is a huge component for sticking with it. It’s like quitting smoking, you’re not going to quit smoking until you truly want to.”