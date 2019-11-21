Would you stay in a hotel for one dollar a night? You can in Japan, but it’s only if you let a bunch of strangers watch.

The Asahi Ryokan Hotel is offering one of its rooms for just a dollar per night to guests willing to be live-streamed during their stay.

The hotel’s 27-year-old owner says he got the idea when a British YouTuber guest broadcast much of his visit there.

Travelers capitalizing on the offer will appear live on the YouTube channel “One Dollar Hotel.” Audio is not broadcast and you can turn the lights off. The bathroom is also out of camera range.

The hotel is in Fukuoka, which is known for its bustling food and shopping scenes, as well as several ancient temples. When the live-streaming room isn’t occupied, the video feed switches to the hotel owner working in his office.