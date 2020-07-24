One dead, several injured following police chase in Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead and several others are injured following the end of a police chase, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Chardo says Lower Paxton Township police cut off the pursuit of a driver who apparently kept going through the intersection and collided with other cars, which killed him. The crash occurred near the intersection of South Progress Avenue and Union Deposit Road and involved four vehicles.

The reconstruction team, Susquehanna Township police, and Dauphin County District’s Attorney’s Office are investigating. Drones have been circling the area — with many people clearing up the scene.

The identity of the person who died will not be revealed until the family is notified. A press conference is expected to be held Friday.