CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield were called to crash on SR 729, just a mile from Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township around 6:50 Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado after mishandling a right-hand turn. The Chevy Silverado then caught on fire. The driver, Nathanial Canfield, 30, of Curwensville died from his injuries at the scene.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is on-going.