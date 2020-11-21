One charged after burglary in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Neff-Zonge, 35, of Bellefonte, was arraigned Friday on felony charges that include burglary and conspiracy stemming from a burglary in downtown State College back in January of 2020.

State College police allege Neff-Zonge got a key to the Federal Taphouse on 130 S. Fraser Street but didn’t know the layout of the building, so he recruited Jacob Baier and Jon Osewalt to go with him early in the early morning hours of Jan. 27.

A safe, $5,143 in cash and a $50 gift card were stolen with Neff-Zonge allegedly giving the two others between $800- $1,000 in cash and methamphetamine. Baier and Osewalt were arrested in March with Baier pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in June, according to online court records.

MORE FROM WTAJ