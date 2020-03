(CNN) — Greece has officially handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

But, due to coronavirus fears, there’s still uncertainty if the games will actually take place.

As of right now, the games are still on, but that could change.

A board member of the Japan Olympic Committee said Thursday that the Olympics should be postponed.

It states that athletes have been unable to adequately prepare as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.