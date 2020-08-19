Older adults urged to fill out 2020 Census

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is reminding older adults to participate in the 2020 Census.

Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said that the ramifications of not getting an accurate Census count could be detrimental and result in the loss of federal dollars that are needed for the department’s essential programs.

“The federally-funded programs supported by the Department of Aging along with the services that we provide are critical for our older Pennsylvanians to help maintain their quality of life,” Torres said.

Torres also advised older adults to stay alert for potential scam artists. A census worker’s identity can be verified with a valid ID badge with their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.