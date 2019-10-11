Old Bedford Village Asking for the Community’s Help to Solve a Murder Mystery

BEDFORD, Pa. — The folks at Old Bedford Village need your help in solving a murder mystery. The historic village has created a fun event that invites community members to come and help solve the mystery of who killed Sarah Jones. The village people say that Sarah came to the village from Salem, Massachusetts. Many people say that they believe that Sarah was a witch as many strange things started to happen since Sarah got to town. Animals fell over dead, crops stopped growing, children were very sick, and a drought attacked the town making life very difficult for residents. Early one morning a farmer found Sarah’s body hanging in a tree with a pentagram burned into her forehead. There are 8 different suspects in the town, and you are invited to come and interview each suspect to see who committed the murder.

The Murder Mystery Evening is this Saturday from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. You are encouraged to arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. to ensure that you will have enough time to interview all of the suspects. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children (ages 6-18). It is recommended that you bring a flashlight as the village will be dark on only lit by candlelight. Parental guidance is also suggested as there are mature themes due to the nature of the event.