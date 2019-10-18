Officials warn fans of counterfeit tickets to Penn State vs Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Nittany Lion football fans are being advised by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics to be cautious of counterfeit tickets, including illegally reproduced single-game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources, for the upcoming White-Out/Michigan game.

Penn State officials have notified law enforcement of counterfeit tickets being in the marketplace.

With tremendous interest in the October 19 contest between Penn State and Michigan, Penn State Officials encourage fans buying tickets to only purchase them through Penn State authorized sources.

The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to Nittany Lion home events. Buying tickets from unauthorized sources (including StubHub, Vivid Seats, Craigslist, eBay, and ticket brokers), officials sate that you assume the risk that tickets bought may be counterfeit.

Penn State warns that anyone attempting to enter Beaver Stadium with a counterfeit or invalid barcode on their ticket will be denied entry.