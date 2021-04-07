Officials want community input on proposed neighborhood park

BLAIR TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new neighborhood park could soon be coming to Blair County and officials are asking for the community’s input.

The Blair Township Board of Supervisors bought a 1.81 acre vacant lot along Justice Street in the Fort Fetter neighborhood back in 2003.

The hope was always to make it into a park and now, years later, a master plan has been developed. It includes things like walking trails, a pavilion and open areas for something like a pickup baseball game, but this could all change as officials hope to get ideas from residents.

“We’ve gotten some comments back already,” Edward Silvetti, the chair of the Blair Township Board of Supervisors, said. “It’s a blank pallet so it’s ready to be developed and you know we are looking forward to moving along.”

The Blair Township Board of Supervisors are asking residents to come to the site and offer suggestions on how the park can best serve the neighborhood. They will be there Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Officials plan to apply for state grants to pay for the park.