MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man is dead this morning after a farming accident in Martinsburg.

Roaring Spring and Martinsburg Fire, along with Hollidaysburg ambulance, responded to the call at 164 Cove Mountian Road just after 4:30 a.m.

Details are limited right now, and the official cause of death has not been released.

We’re continuing to follow this developing story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.