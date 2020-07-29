Officials looking into cause of Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local officials are looking into the cause of a house fire on Wednesday morning on the 200 block of Orchard Avenue in Altoona.

The fire broke out just after 8 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Tofano of the Altoona Fire Department said that it started in the kitchen and they were able to get it under control, but the roofs and walls have some damage.

Tofano said that from here they need to look at the physical damage in the structure.

“…interview the occupant who was home, it was occupied at the time of the fire and see if we can piece together the chain of the events,” Tofano continued.



The person home at the time of the fire was treated for unknown injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.